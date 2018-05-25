|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|New York
|31
|15
|.674
|1
|Tampa Bay
|23
|25
|.479
|10
|Toronto
|23
|27
|.460
|11
|Baltimore
|16
|34
|.320
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|24
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|24
|.467
|1½
|Detroit
|21
|28
|.429
|3½
|Kansas City
|17
|33
|.340
|8
|Chicago
|15
|32
|.319
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|Seattle
|29
|20
|.592
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|22
|.560
|4½
|Oakland
|26
|24
|.520
|6½
|Texas
|20
|32
|.385
|13½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Houston 4, San Francisco 1
Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 10
L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Chicago White Sox 11, Baltimore 1
Seattle 1, Oakland 0
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
Houston 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
|Friday's Games
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 4-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Romo 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-4) at Texas (Minor 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 4-1) at Oakland (Manaea 5-4), 9:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 2-0) at Seattle (Paxton 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5) at Texas (Colon 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 6-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.