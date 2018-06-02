India, Taiwan sign MoU to manufacture e-vehicles

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News)- India and Taiwan recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop electric vehicles. The MoU, signed between the Indian Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) and Taiwan’s External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), stresses on joint efforts to develop electric vehicles through the exchange of information and technology.

The MoU, apart from bringing investments into India’s electric vehicle sector, also provides opportunities to discuss matters like the electric vehicle policies of both governments, their market trends, technologies as well as business and investment possibilities. Setting up a R&D sector in India to boost electric vehicle manufacturing is also planned.

During the signing ceremony, Sohinder Gill, Director-Corporate Affairs of SMEV, said, “Our association with TAITRA will provide essential growth tools to the Indian EV sector and will help manufacturers in addressing challenges with real solutions. This MoU underlines the commitment of both partners to the government’s vision of 100% electric mobility in India by 2030.”

TAITRA President Walter Yeh said, “As part of the collaboration, both parties are to undertake several market studies on the electric vehicle sector in order to identify key issues and addressing them accordingly. The associations are also to take the necessary steps for the development of electric vehicles through trade promotion and economic cooperation between the two countries.”