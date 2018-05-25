  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's receipt lottery winning numbers for Mar. - Apr. announced

Check your receipts: Taiwan uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for March - April have been announced

  993
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/25 14:38

Receipts. (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The winning numbers for the March-April round of the Taiwan receipt lottery have been announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) today (May 25), including the lucky number for the NT$10 million (US$333,000) special prize.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the March-April round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 12342126.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 80740977.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 36822639, 38786238, and 87204837. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 991 and 715. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three numbers will garner a NT$200 prize. 

Special Prize

12342126

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize

80740977

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

36822639、38786238、87204837

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

991、715

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for 
Prize Money 
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, t he winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.

 

 
receipt lottery
receipt lottery winning numbers
receipts

RELATED ARTICLES

Seven NT$10 million special prize receipts yet to be claimed for Taiwan receipt lottery
2018/05/20 10:26
15 invoices have winning NT$10 million number in latest Taiwan receipt lottery
2018/04/03 11:02
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer spends NT$19, wins NT$10 million special prize
2018/03/27 10:49
Two NT$10 million receipt special prizes yet to be claimed
2018/03/23 12:23
Convenience stores to pay out Taiwan receipt lottery winnings in goods
2018/03/13 16:34