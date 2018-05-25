Rachel Dolezal accused of welfare fraud after race scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A once prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later exposed as white is facing charges of welfare fraud.

After the revelation, Rachel Dolezal lost her job as president of a local NAACP chapter. She legally changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo, which is an African moniker meaning "gift from the gods," and enrolled in welfare.

News station KHQ-TV in Spokane, Washington, reported that Dolezal came under investigation after learning she published a book. Court documents say the former activist deposited nearly $84,000 into her bank account without reporting the majority of it.

Court documents say she illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in child care assistance from August 2015 through November 2017.

Court documents say she told investigators she "fully disclosed her information."