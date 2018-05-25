  1. Home
In Gaza, border opening brings relief and anxiety

By FARES AKRAM , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/25 13:50

RAFAH BORDER CROSSING, Gaza Strip (AP) — Egypt has opened its border crossing with Gaza for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, temporarily easing a blockade it has enforced, along with Israel, for the past 11 years.

But thousands hoping to travel are on a waiting list, a backlog created by long periods of closures, and Egyptian border officials process them at a slow pace.

Most Gazans can't travel under the strict blockade imposed after the Islamic Hamas militants seized the territory in 2007. Israel permits only a small number of medical patients, business people and aid workers to exit each month.

The recent high casualty count during anti-blockade protests on the Gaza-Israel border — more than 100 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire — has lent new urgency to international efforts to improve conditions in Gaza.