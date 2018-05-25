AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A controlled explosion at a North Korean nuclear test site blows up a tunnel as part of confidence building measures by the North.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, pro-democracy protesters in the Thai capital confront riot police during a gathering marking the fourth anniversary of a coup.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is surrounded by media after questioning by anti-corruption investigators over a financial scandal that could to criminal charges against him.

In the southern Philippines, weed grows in the ruins of Marawi city, a year after troops crushed a five-month siege by Muslim militants.

In Kashmir, Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol the streets of Srinagar during a strike called by separatists to protest a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

