AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 file photo, A tunnel at North Korea's nuclear test site is blown up in Punggye-ri, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, Thai pro-democracy protesters confront with riot police during a gathering marking the fourth anniversary o
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, Thai pro-democracy protester hold posters during a gathering to mark the
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, is surrounded by media as he leaves the Anti-Corruptio
In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018, file photo, weeds grow in the ruins of Marawi city in southern Philippines exactly a year after Filipino Muslim milit
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, file photo, Indian Paramilitary soldiers are seen through barbed wire in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. In Srina
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, Indian Muslim children learn to read the Quran at a madrasa during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in New
In this Monday, May 21, 2018, file photo, a Muslim woman prays at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Isla
In this Monday, May 21, 2018 file photo, dark monsoon clouds hover over Colombo, Sri Lanka. Heavy rain and lightning strikes across Sri Lanka have lef
In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018, file photo, Participants climb up the bun tower during the bun snatching competition on the outlying Cheung Chau isla
In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018, file photo, Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn enters the field walking past the IPL trophy on display during the VIVO
A controlled explosion at a North Korean nuclear test site blows up a tunnel as part of confidence building measures by the North.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, pro-democracy protesters in the Thai capital confront riot police during a gathering marking the fourth anniversary of a coup.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is surrounded by media after questioning by anti-corruption investigators over a financial scandal that could to criminal charges against him.
In the southern Philippines, weed grows in the ruins of Marawi city, a year after troops crushed a five-month siege by Muslim militants.
In Kashmir, Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol the streets of Srinagar during a strike called by separatists to protest a visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
___
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
___
Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com