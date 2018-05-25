AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Friday, May 18, 2018 photo, rescue teams search through the wreckage site of a Boeing 737 that plummeted into a farm field with more than 100
In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 photo, evangelicals pray during a memorial service for the victims of a plane crash, in Havana, Cuba. At morgues and in c
In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 photo, student desks and yellow tape serve as a temporary road block near a polling station, in Caracas, Venezuela. Offic
In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 photo, backdropped by a mural depicting President Nicolas Maduro, a woman arrives at a polling station to vote in the pre
In this Monday, May 21, 2018 photo, Mexico's Rafael Marquez walks to the pitch to attend a soccer training, in Mexico City. The Mexican defender is tr
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo released by the Brazilian Football Confederation, Neymar undergoes physical and medical exams at the Granja Comary
In this Friday, May 18, 2018 photo, a pigeon flies over a statue depicting Chilean Cardinal Jose Maria Caro stained with bird droppings, outside the C
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, retired military officer Hugo Zaldana Rojas arrives handcuffed to a courtroom in Guatemala City. Zaldana Rojas an
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, a white Gulfstream jet that appears broken in half near the center, lies engulfed in foam sprayed by firefighters
In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018 photo, a student carries a bouquet of flowers to present to Spain's Queen Letizia, at the Toussaint Louverture Internati
In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 photo, a masked horseman rides through the streets during the "Cavalhadas" festival in Pirenopolis, Brazil. The tradition
In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 photo, Toluca fans cheer outside the Nemesio Diez stadium ahead of their team's national league title match against Santo
In this Friday, May 18, 2018 photo, student leader Lesther Aleman and other students arrive to the second day of the national dialogue, holding large
In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, supporters of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro attend a campaign rally, in Bogota, Colombia. The May 27th pr
In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo, the sun rises as a plane passes over Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.
At morgues and churches, tearful Cubans mourned loved ones after the country's worst air disaster in three decades, the crash of a Boeing 737 in a field next to Havana's international airport that killed 111 people.
Venezuelan electoral officials declared socialist leader Nicolas Maduro an easy winner in the country's widely criticized presidential election.
Neymar, the world's highest paid soccer player, is nearly recovered from a foot operation and joined 16 of his teammates on Brazil's nation team for physical and medical tests, looking ahead to competing in Russia at the World Cup in July.
Haitian children welcomed Queen Letizia of Spain with flowers, dances, hugs and songs during her visit to the populous and impoverished Cite Soleil neighborhood in Port-au-Prince.
In Nicaragua, talks between President Daniel Ortega's administration and opposition and civic groups on resolving weeks of deadly unrest broke down after government opponents demanded earlier elections and changes in electoral laws.
Four retired high-ranking military officers in Guatemala were convicted of crimes against humanity and other charges stemming from the 1981 rape and torture of a young woman and the disappearance of her teenage brother.
Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers