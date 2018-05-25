  1. Home
  2. World

NBA Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/25 11:54
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Boston 3, Cleveland 2

Sunday, May 13: Boston 108, Cleveland 83

Tuesday, May 15: Boston 107, Cleveland 94

Saturday, May 19: Cleveland 116, Boston 86

Monday, May 21: Cleveland 111, Boston 102

Wednesday, May 23: Boston 96, Cleveland 83

Friday, May 25: Boston at Cleveland

x-Sunday, May 27: Cleveland at Boston

Western Conference
Houston 3, Golden State 2

Monday, May 14: Golden State 119, Houston 106

Wednesday, May 16: Houston 127, Golden State 105

Sunday, May 20: Golden State 126, Houston 85

Tuesday, May 22: Houston 95, Golden State 92

Thursday, May 24: Houston 98, Golden State 94

Saturday, May 26: Houston at Golden State

x-Monday, May 28: Golden State at Houston