Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|021
|010
|112—8
|12
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|1
Tropeano, No.Ramirez (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; Estrada, Loup (5), Axford (7), McGuire (8) and Maile. W_Tropeano 2-3. L_Estrada 2-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (15), Pujols (7). Toronto, Smith Jr. (1).
___
|Baltimore
|432
|000
|000—9
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|300
|000—3
|2
|1
Bundy and Sisco; Giolito, Beck (2), Bummer (5), Soria (7), Fry (8), Avilan (9) and Narvaez. W_Bundy 3-6. L_Giolito 3-5. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (9), Mancini (7). Chicago, Rondon (2).
___
|Seattle
|110
|000
|010—3
|10
|0
|Oakland
|400
|000
|00x—4
|5
|0
Hernandez, Cook (7), Rzepczynski (8), Bradford (8) and Freitas; Lucas, Hatcher (3), Petit (5), Trivino (8), Treinen (8) and Maxwell. W_Petit 2-1. L_Hernandez 5-4. Sv_Treinen (11).
___
|Houston
|000
|035
|000—8
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
Morton, Rondon (7), McHugh (8) and McCann, Stassi; Clevinger, T.Olson (6), Ne.Ramirez (6), Drake (6), McAllister (8), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez. W_Morton 7-0. L_Clevinger 3-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (5), Marisnick (4).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|102—3
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|230
|100
|00x—6
|12
|1
Porcello, Johnson (4), Velazquez (7), Wright (8) and Leon; Snell, Andriese (7), Colome (9) and Ramos. W_Snell 6-3. L_Porcello 6-2. Sv_Colome (11). HRs_Boston, Moreland (7).
___
|Kansas City
|020
|020
|220—8
|11
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|011—2
|5
|1
D.Duffy, Hill (8) and S.Perez; Bibens-Dirkx, Bush (7) and Chirinos. W_D.Duffy 2-6. L_Bibens-Dirkx 0-1.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|002—4
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|004
|010
|00x—5
|8
|0
Nova, Rodriguez (6), Glasnow (7) and Diaz; Castillo, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (7), Hughes (9) and T.Cruz. W_Castillo 4-4. L_Nova 2-5. Sv_Hughes (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Freese (4), Meadows (3). Cincinnati, Suarez (8), Winker (1).
___
|New York
|001
|030
|100—5
|13
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Matz, Sewald (7), Rhame (9) and Mesoraco; Davies, Jennings (5), Lopez (6), Logan (8), Williams (9) and Pina. W_Matz 2-3. L_Davies 2-4.