Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/25 11:17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 021 010 112—8 12 0
Toronto 000 001 000—1 5 1

Tropeano, No.Ramirez (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; Estrada, Loup (5), Axford (7), McGuire (8) and Maile. W_Tropeano 2-3. L_Estrada 2-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (15), Pujols (7). Toronto, Smith Jr. (1).

___

Baltimore 432 000 000—9 12 0
Chicago 000 300 000—3 2 1

Bundy and Sisco; Giolito, Beck (2), Bummer (5), Soria (7), Fry (8), Avilan (9) and Narvaez. W_Bundy 3-6. L_Giolito 3-5. HRs_Baltimore, Jones (9), Mancini (7). Chicago, Rondon (2).

___

Seattle 110 000 010—3 10 0
Oakland 400 000 00x—4 5 0

Hernandez, Cook (7), Rzepczynski (8), Bradford (8) and Freitas; Lucas, Hatcher (3), Petit (5), Trivino (8), Treinen (8) and Maxwell. W_Petit 2-1. L_Hernandez 5-4. Sv_Treinen (11).

___

Houston 000 035 000—8 12 0
Cleveland 002 000 000—2 7 0

Morton, Rondon (7), McHugh (8) and McCann, Stassi; Clevinger, T.Olson (6), Ne.Ramirez (6), Drake (6), McAllister (8), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez. W_Morton 7-0. L_Clevinger 3-2. HRs_Houston, Bregman (5), Marisnick (4).

___

Boston 000 000 102—3 7 2
Tampa Bay 230 100 00x—6 12 1

Porcello, Johnson (4), Velazquez (7), Wright (8) and Leon; Snell, Andriese (7), Colome (9) and Ramos. W_Snell 6-3. L_Porcello 6-2. Sv_Colome (11). HRs_Boston, Moreland (7).

___

Kansas City 020 020 220—8 11 0
Texas 000 000 011—2 5 1

D.Duffy, Hill (8) and S.Perez; Bibens-Dirkx, Bush (7) and Chirinos. W_D.Duffy 2-6. L_Bibens-Dirkx 0-1.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 000 002 002—4 7 1
Cincinnati 004 010 00x—5 8 0

Nova, Rodriguez (6), Glasnow (7) and Diaz; Castillo, D.Hernandez (7), Garrett (7), Hughes (9) and T.Cruz. W_Castillo 4-4. L_Nova 2-5. Sv_Hughes (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Freese (4), Meadows (3). Cincinnati, Suarez (8), Winker (1).

___

New York 001 030 100—5 13 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 5 0

Matz, Sewald (7), Rhame (9) and Mesoraco; Davies, Jennings (5), Lopez (6), Logan (8), Williams (9) and Pina. W_Matz 2-3. L_Davies 2-4.