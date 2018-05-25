Cook Medical Vows to Continually Defend Life-Saving Technology

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Despite overwhelming evidence to support the safety and benefits of the Celect™ Vena Cava Filter, today a Houston, Texas jury ruled in favor of the plaintiff. Cook plans to appeal the decision on multiple grounds.

“We are disappointed in this outcome and do not believe this verdict is supported by the facts or the law,” said Cynthia Kretz, vice president and general counsel for Cook Medical and Cook Group. “This one case does not change our position on continually defending this important, life-saving technology.”

Physicians choose to use IVC filters based on each patient's need to prevent potentially life-threatening blood clots. Every patient's situation is different and individual factors and risks must be considered when evaluating treatment options.

“We are dedicated to providing life-saving treatment options for patients and will continue to defend all of our IVC filters. Our filters have saved thousands of lives, are clinically successful and are critical to patient well-being,” said Mark Breedlove, vice president of Cook Medical’s Vascular division.

Cook Medical was successful in the first two cases decided on its IVC filters, winning a complete jury verdict in its favor in the first and winning the second through a complete summary judgment verdict.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world's healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

