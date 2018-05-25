  1. Home
2018/05/25 10:25
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 46 177 49 64 .362
Brantley Cle 38 155 23 52 .335
MMachado Bal 50 194 27 65 .335
Simmons LAA 48 178 30 59 .331
JMartinez Bos 48 186 32 61 .328
Castellanos Det 46 182 24 59 .324
Segura Sea 48 205 34 65 .317
MDuffy TB 35 139 10 44 .317
Lowrie Oak 49 191 20 60 .314
Altuve Hou 51 206 25 63 .306
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; JMartinez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Betts, Boston, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; Gregorius, New York, 34.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; 2 tied at 5-1.