  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/25 09:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 1
New York 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 1 .667 ½
Minnesota 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 2 .333
Las Vegas 0 2 .000 2

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 81, Chicago 63

Minnesota 76, Dallas 68

Seattle 87, Phoenix 71

Thursday's Games

Washington 93, Indiana 84

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<