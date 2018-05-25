BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Las Vegas
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 81, Chicago 63
Minnesota 76, Dallas 68
Seattle 87, Phoenix 71
|Thursday's Games
Washington 93, Indiana 84
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<