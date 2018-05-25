  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/25 09:15
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Atlanta 1 1 .500
New York 0 1 .000 2
Indiana 0 4 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Phoenix 2 1 .667
Minnesota 1 1 .500 ½
Seattle 1 1 .500 ½
Dallas 1 2 .333 1
Las Vegas 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 81, Chicago 63

Minnesota 76, Dallas 68

Seattle 87, Phoenix 71

Thursday's Games

Washington 93, Indiana 84

Connecticut 102, Los Angeles 94

Friday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<