10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TRUMP SAYS KOREA SUMMIT IS OFF

The president cancels planned nuclear talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in June, while not dismissing the chance of rescheduling them.

2. CRIMINAL CASE ADVANCING AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN

The Hollywood mogul is expected to surrender to authorities to face charges involving at least one of the women who have accused him of sexual assault.

3. FBI PERFORMANCE UNDER SCRUTINY

Republican and Democratic lawmakers receive classified briefings about the origins of the agency's investigation into Russia's election meddling.

4. WHY AMAZON IS ON DEFENSIVE

The company says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance.

5. FRESH SETBACK FOR MILWAUKEE POLICE

Body camera video showing police using a stun gun on an NBA player over a parking violation is just the latest drag on efforts to improve the strained relations between Milwaukee officers and the city's black population.

6. WHO'S GOTTEN HIS GOOD NAME BACK

Trump grants a rare posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion, more than 100 years after what many see as his racially charged conviction.

7. ASSAD FORCES DEALT BLOW FROM AIR

Airstrikes reportedly kill at least 12 pro-government fighters in eastern Syria. The Syrian government-run media blame the strikes on the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

8. PUBLIC PENSION SYSTEMS IN PERIL

Many pension funds across the U.S. already owe far more in retirement benefits than they have in the bank — and the problem will only grow worse if the economy heads south.

9. WHAT LED TO CRASH OF SELF-DRIVING SUV

Investigators say the autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian spotted the woman seconds before hitting her, but didn't stop because its emergency braking was disabled.

10. PRINCE WILLIAM BREAKING NEW GROUND

He'll visit Israel and the Palestinian territories at the end of June — the first British royal to make an official visit there.