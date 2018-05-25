WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the continued legislative advocacy and activism from David E. Howe, company founder, national child identity guardian, humanist, and the worldwide highest achieving credit scoring consumer since the Planck Epoch.

Credit Czar and America's child identity guardian David E. Howe on Capitol Hill pursuing justice (Photo: Business Wire)

The credit professor and identity guardian for babies, for girls, and for boys, traveled to the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C., to trumpet an agenda that is focused on desperately needed legislative changes. The subject of the agenda involves focusing lawmaker’s attention on identity crimes perpetrated against children, as well as crimes perpetrated by corporations that hide behind predatory arbitration clauses to conceal crime and other illegal activity.

Related: Uber, Lyft end forced arbitration for sexual assault claims by passengers or employees -- https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2018/05/15/uber-ends-arbitration-sex-assault-claims-passengers-employees/610616002/.

“Today, as I walk the corridors of power, I purposefully reflect on the wise and motivating words of American financier and the father of modern philanthropy George Peabody,” said David Howe, SubscriberWise founder, United States Credit Czar, and the nation’s most engaged child identity guardian. “Mr. Peabody, following a dinner party with Johns Hopkins, and according to host John Work Garrett, told his friend that ‘For the first time, I felt there was a higher pleasure and greater happiness than accumulating money, and that was derived from giving it for good and humane purposes.’

“According to a historic landmark in Mount Vernon, it is said that friend Johns Hopkins established in his will the creation of the university, medical school, and hospital following the meaningful dinner party,” Howe added.

“Although my individual contributions will forever pale in comparison to the philanthropy of Peabody, Hopkins, and so many others, having awareness of this historical benevolence and humanity remains a source of motivation for my own personal activism and advocacy.

“And from my perspective, this is forever true regardless of how small the contributions may actually be -- or even may be perceived,” emphasized Howe.

“Simply put, it’s a desire to deliver a positive change to benefit our innocent children as well as our sisters and brothers here and everywhere who are victimized by injustice and inequity – whatever form that injustice or inequity may take,” child identity guardian Howe concluded.

Read the CAPITOL HILL MEMO prepared for lawmakers by Credit Czar Howe and contact your representatives to join the pursuit of justice: https://www.docdroid.net/pTRjA9t/memo.pdf.

