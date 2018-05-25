  1. Home
Jutanugarn, Masson, Kang, Olson share LPGA Tour lead

By LARRY LAGE , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/05/25 07:47

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Moriya Jutanugarn , Caroline Masson, Danielle Kang and Amy Olson shot 6-under 66 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Volvik Championship.

Jessica Korda, Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Lindy Duncan, Morgan Pressel, Megan Khang and Jodi Ewart Shadoff were a stroke back at 67 at Travis Pointe.

Ariya Jutanugarn, the Kingsmill Championship winner last week in Virginia, opened with a 69.

The Jutanugarn sisters are Korda are among six players with a chance to become the LPGA Tour's first two-time winner this year. Olson, Mason, Kang and Lee are hoping to extend the circuit's streak of having a new winner in each tournament this year.

___

