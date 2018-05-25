AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, May 25

thru 28, London — cricket, England vs. Pakistan, 1st test.

thru 27, Virginia Water, England — golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.

thru 27, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Colonial.

thru 27, Ann Arbor, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, LPGA Volvik Championship.

Kolkata, India — cricket, IPL playoff, Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad.

thru 26, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 26, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.

thru 26, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Internationaux de Strasbourg.

thru 26, Nuremberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nuernberger Versicherungscup.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Hurricanes, Melbourne vs. Sunwolves, Jaguares vs. Sharks.

thru 28, Baku, Azerbaijan — cycling, BMX world championships.

SATURDAY, May 26

Kiev, Ukraine — football, Champions League final: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

Eugene, Oregon — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs. vs. New South Wales, Queensland vs. Highlanders, Bulls vs. ACT, Stormers vs. Lions.

SUNDAY, May 27

Monte Carlo — auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.

Mumbai, India — cricket, IPL final.

thru June 10, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Indianapolis — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.

MONDAY, May 28

Various sites — football, friendlies: South Korea vs. Honduras, Turkey vs. Iran, Italy vs. Saudi Arabia, France vs. Ireland, Portugal vs. Tunisia, United States vs. Bolivia.

TUESDAY, May 29

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, May 30

Various sites — football, friendlies: Japan vs. Ghana, Estonia vs. Lithuania, Luxembourg vs. Senegal.

THURSDAY, May 31

US — basketball, NBA Finals start.

thru June 3, Shoal Creek, Alabama — golf, U.S. Women's Open.

thru June 3, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament.

thru June 3, Brescia, Italy — golf, European Tour, Italian Open.

Rome — athletics, Diamond League, Golden Gala.

Various sites — football, friendlies: Romania vs. Chile, Slovakia vs. Netherlands.

FRIDAY, June 1

thru 5, Leeds, England — cricket, England vs. Pakistan, 2nd test.

Dunedin, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Hurricanes.

SATURDAY, June 2

thru 3, London — rugby, world series, London Sevens.

Washington, D.C. — rugby, South Africa vs. Wales.

thru 3, Belle Isle Park, Michigan — auto racing, IndyCar, Chevrolet Indy Duel.

Epsom, England — horse racing, English Derby.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Melbourne, Chiefs vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. New South Wales,

SUNDAY, June 3

Mugello, Italy — motorcycling, Italian MotoGP.

thru 10, France — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Dauphine Libere.

Canberra, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: ACT vs. Sunwolves.