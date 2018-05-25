|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|45
|173
|49
|63
|.364
|Brantley Cle
|37
|151
|23
|51
|.338
|JMartinez Bos
|47
|182
|32
|61
|.335
|MMachado Bal
|50
|194
|27
|65
|.335
|Simmons LAA
|48
|178
|30
|59
|.331
|Castellanos Det
|46
|182
|24
|59
|.324
|Segura Sea
|48
|205
|34
|65
|.317
|Lowrie Oak
|49
|191
|20
|60
|.314
|Altuve Hou
|50
|201
|25
|63
|.313
|Lindor Cle
|47
|196
|38
|60
|.306
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; JMartinez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.
|Runs Batted In
MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; Betts, Boston, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; Gregorius, New York, 34.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Sale, Boston, 5-1; GCole, Houston, 5-1.