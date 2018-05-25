Global Power Tool Manufacturer Chervon Earns LEED Certification for Its North American Headquarters

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Chervon, one of the world’s top 10 manufacturers of power tools, outdoor power equipment and related products, today announced that it has earned the LEED certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for its North American headquarters at 1203 E. Warrenville in Naperville, Ill. The newly constructed, state-of-the-art building houses more than 100 employees in North America.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world, established by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The certification provides third-party verification that a building or community was designed and built using strategies aimed at improving performance across all the important sustainability metrics including: energy savings, water efficiency, CO2 emissions reduction, improved indoor environmental quality, and stewardship of resources and sensitivity to their impacts.

“At Chervon, we are committed to innovation and sustainability,” said Bill Boltz, CEO of Chervon North America. “LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. We are proud that our efforts to provide our employees with a healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green environment have been recognized through this honor,” added Boltz.

The Chervon headquarters is Class A property that boasts 78,000 square feet of office space and 46,000 square feet of high-end R&D/industrial space. The state-of-the-art innovation hub is 100% eco-friendly and includes a prototype lab, design studio, model shop, 3D print lab, brand showroom, and a photo and video studio. Employees enjoy high-end amenities such as a gourmet café, gym, outdoor terrace, landscaped patio, ergonomic, height-adjustable desks and open collaborative spaces. It is surrounded by 13.1 acres of wooded and wetland areas, and is complete with over 7,000 square feet of outdoor space overlooking the Freedom wooded pond.

