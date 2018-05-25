Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos Kick Off the “Rally on the Road” Tour to Celebrate Healthy Living

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Comedian and actor Kevin Hart and TV/radio personality Maria Menounos were on hand today in New York City’s Flatiron Plaza to kick off Rally Health’s “Rally on the Road” summer tour celebrating healthy living.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006465/en/

Today in front of New York City’s iconic Flatiron Building, Rally Health, actor and comedian Kevin Hart and TV/radio personality Maria Menounos launched “Rally on the Road,” a multi-city summer tour celebrating healthy living. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hart and Menounos, Rally Health Ambassadors, unveiled the new Rally® tour bus that will travel to cities across the country where the digital health company will host free, family-friendly public events highlighting simple steps people can take to improve their health.

“We’ve had the privilege of hosting thousands of people the last few years at our large-scale Rally HealthFests, and thought it was a good time to take the show on the road to promote healthy living and show people easy and actionable ways they can take control of their health,” said David Ko, president and COO, Rally Health SM.

In announcing the tour theme, “Get Your Mind & Body in Motion,” Hart and Menounos participated in activity courses set up in front of the bus that focus on moving more and eating better. They demonstrated easy ways to get moving with simple exercises such as jumping jacks, push-ups, squats, lunges and step-ups. Another activity course focused on eating better, starting with loading up a grocery bag, checking that healthy foods were selected and separating food facts from myths. Event participants who completed the courses got to spin a wheel for health-related gift packs inspired by Rally’s three Health Ambassadors: Hart, Menounos, and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

“Our goal with ‘Rally on the Road’ is to meet people where they are and inspire them to make their best effort every day to get their mind and body in motion in the pursuit of improved health,” said Hart. “Mental as well as physical exercise is important. See how strong your mind is, and your body will follow. Push yourself, and every day, push a little farther.”

The “Rally on the Road” summer tour, which runs through August, travels from New York City to Washington D.C. and then on to Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Rally Health Ambassadors Hart, Menounos and Gordon will appear in select cities, to be announced on the Rally Health website at www.rallyhealth.com/tour.

About Rally Health, Inc.

Rally Health, Inc. is a consumer-centric digital health company that makes it easy for individuals to take charge of their health and collaborates with health plans, care providers, and employers to engage consumers. The company's flagship offering is Rally®, a digital health platform featuring a suite of online and mobile solutions that help people manage their health and health care needs: Rally Engage SM focuses on personalized health and well-being support; Rally Choice® is a health benefits marketplace; and Rally Connect® offers care provider search and cost transparency. More than 30 million consumers have access to the Rally platform through more than 200,000 employers, and payers such as UnitedHealthcare, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Health Alliance, and others. With offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Denver, the team behind Rally Health SM has been working together since 2010 to transform the consumer health industry. For more information, please visit www.RallyHealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006465/en/

CONTACT: Rally Health

Darcy Provo, 415-871-1731

darcy.provo@rallyhealth.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION CELEBRITY MOBILE/WIRELESS EVENTS/CONCERTS GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Rally Health, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 06:48 PM/DISC: 05/24/2018 06:48 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006465/en