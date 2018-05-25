Alaska judge plans to order proper meals for Muslim inmates

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. judge says he plans to issue an order by Friday requiring that an Alaska jail provide suitable meals to Muslim inmates as they break their daily fasts during Ramadan.

U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland says the emergency order generally will resemble the request made by two Muslim inmates in Anchorage, who sought nutritionally adequate, pork-free food.

The inmates have sued state corrections officials, arguing they're not provided with adequate nourishment as they break their fasts. Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, began last week.

Matthias Cicotte (SEE-cot), an attorney for the state, called the allegations false.

Thursday's hearing didn't settle discussion on whether the inmates should receive at least 2,600 calories a day or if the daily allowance should average out to that amount over a week.