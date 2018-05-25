GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Gemma Power Systems, LLC (GPS) has achieved Substantial Completion of the NTE Middletown Energy Center in Middletown, OH. Gemma constructed the state-of-the-art facility under an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services contract with NTE Ohio LLC, an affiliate of NTE Energy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006382/en/

Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)

Officials from Gemma joined NTE, state and local officials and representatives of major contractors on the project at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility on Monday, May 21. The Middletown Energy Center was certified for commercial operation and was dispatched to the grid on May 21.

The Ohio project is the sister project to the Kings Mountain Energy Center, also a 475 MW facility, located in Kings Mountain, NC. It is scheduled to be completed later this year.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedicated and talented women and men of Gemma Power Systems who worked tirelessly to deliver a complex project that exceeded all performance guarantees, while overcoming the challenges of a very tight schedule and the impact of severe weather,” said William F. Griffin, Jr., Gemma Chief Executive Officer.

“NTE Energy was a new customer for us and we appreciate the opportunity and confidence they showed in us,” Griffin said. “We congratulate NTE on the commercial operation of its first advanced technology combined cycle power project,” he said.

“We also thank the community of Middletown which was so welcoming to our company and our people,” Griffin said. “We strive to invest in the communities in which we work and live, and leave a lasting positive legacy after each project. Our support for the Atrium Medical Center Foundation’s Heal Program and completion of the hospital’s walking trail are tangible evidence of our commitment,” he said.

“The building trades’ skill and professionalism were integral to the safety and success of the Middletown project and the results of their efforts are on display throughout this facility,” Griffin said. Employees constructing the Middletown Energy Center also achieved 1.5 million safe work hours. The Middletown Energy Center project employed approximately 600 craft workers at the peak of construction and will employ approximately 25 permanent workers.

The project features an advanced Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas M501GAC combustion turbine generator, a Vogt Power International supplementary-fired heat recovery steam generator and a Toshiba America Energy Systems steam turbine generator.

About Gemma Power Systems

Gemma Power Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Argan Inc. (NYSE: AGX), is a leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company providing innovative solutions for the power and renewable energy industry. Our wide-ranging and comprehensive experience includes 14,500 MW of installed capacity including combined cycle and simple cycle gas turbine generating plants, biomass, solar facilities, wind farms, biofuel plants and environmental facilities. Additional information about Gemma Power Systems can be found at www.gemmapower.com. Follow Gemma on LinkedIn and Twitter @gemma.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006382/en/

CONTACT: Gemma Power Systems

Sandra Ahearn, 860-659-0509 (o)

860-729-7337 (m)

sandraahearn@gemmapower.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CONNECTICUT OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OIL/GAS UTILITIES

SOURCE: Gemma Power Systems, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 04:50 PM/DISC: 05/24/2018 04:50 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006382/en