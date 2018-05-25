Toyota and Exxon skid while Williams-Sonoma climbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Toyota Motors Corp., down $2.39 to $132.44

The Trump administration said it might place tariffs on imported cars and car parts.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $2.78 to $51.96

The home furnishings company raised its profit forecast after a strong first quarter.

Best Buy Co., down $5.05 to $70.90

The electronics retailer's profit forecast disappointed investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.88 to $80.27

Energy companies and oil prices fell on reports OPEC might increase production.

Deutsche Bank AG, down 63 cents to $12.25

The German bank said it will cut at least 7,000 jobs.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., up 20 cents to $2.77

The power generation equipment company said shareholder Steel Partners wants to buy the rest of it for as much as $3.50 a share.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.51 to $54.67

Bank stocks slipped as bond prices rose and interest rates headed lower.

Hormel Foods Corp., down 40 cents to $35.42

The Spam maker's second-quarter profit and sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.