Borland Groover and USPI Launch Strategic Partnership in Jacksonville Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Borland Groover and United Surgical Partners International (USPI) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to partner together in the Jacksonville, Florida area. Under the terms of the agreement, the Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy – Southside and the Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy – Riverside, are now jointly owned by Borland Groover and USPI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006334/en/

The new partnership combines the long-standing excellence of Borland Groover’s physicians and staff with USPI’s extensive experience in providing management and support services to ambulatory facilities. Established in 1998, the Jacksonville Center’s two locations provide convenient, high-quality care for gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures.

Borland Groover is one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the nation with 75 physicians and 17 offices in northeast Florida.

Dr. Kyle Etzkorn, CEO of Borland Groover, stated, “The partnership with USPI offers many opportunities to enhance healthcare delivery for our patients. Our shared commitment to providing safe, efficient, patient-centered care will further enable us to improve the lives of those we serve.”

“The physicians and staff at Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy have a history of delivering world-class patient care and outcomes,” said Brett Brodnax, President of USPI. “We are honored to partner with such a reputable and prominent gastroenterology group, and we look forward to building upon this new relationship.”

About Borland Groover

Founded in 1947, Borland Groover has grown into one of the largest gastroenterology clinics in the Southeast. Borland Groover physicians offer comprehensive treatment and use the latest endoscopic advances to perform minimally invasive procedures such as colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, and biliary endoscopy (ERCP). For more information, please visit www.borland-groover.com.

About United Surgical Partners International

United Surgical Partners International, Inc. (USPI) is an ambulatory healthcare provider serving more than 9,000 physicians and partnering with over 50 not-for-profit health systems nationwide to deliver top tier care to their patients and to help grow capabilities in the markets they serve. The company currently operates over 270 ambulatory surgery facilities, 101 urgent care centers and 24 imaging centers as a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006334/en/

CONTACT: USPI

Ronni Kleypas, 972-581-7896

rkleypas@uspi.com

or

Borland Groover

Jackie Kennedy, 904-483-5869

Jkennedy01@borlandgroover.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT HEALTH HOSPITALS

SOURCE: United Surgical Partners International and Borland Groover

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 04:15 PM/DISC: 05/24/2018 04:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006334/en