Cameron Norrie upsets John Isner in Lyon quarters

LYON, France (AP) — Cameron Norrie of Britain recorded his first win over a top-10 player to reach the Lyon Open semifinals on Thursday.

Norrie defeated 10th-ranked John Isner 7-6 (1), 6-4 at the clay-court warmup for the French Open.

Norrie, who will break into the top 100 next week, saved all four break points to prevail against the second-seeded American.

Norrie will next face local favorite Gilles Simon of France. Simon spent more than 2 1/2 hours to rally past Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

The match pitting top-seeded Dominic Thiem against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez was suspended by darkness with the players tied at one set apiece. The winner will go up against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the other semifinal.