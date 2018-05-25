  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/25 03:37
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 15 .694
New York 31 15 .674
Tampa Bay 22 25 .468 11
Toronto 23 27 .460 11½
Baltimore 15 34 .306 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 23 .511
Minnesota 21 24 .467 2
Detroit 21 28 .429 4
Kansas City 16 33 .327 9
Chicago 15 31 .326
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640
Seattle 29 19 .604 2
Los Angeles 28 22 .560 4
Oakland 25 24 .510
Texas 20 31 .392 12½

___

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Houston 4, San Francisco 1

Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 10

L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Chicago White Sox 11, Baltimore 1

Seattle 1, Oakland 0

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 1

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 4-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 3-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-4) at Texas (Minor 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 4-1) at Oakland (Manaea 5-4), 9:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Romero 2-0) at Seattle (Paxton 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.