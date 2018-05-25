Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment are thrilled to be named the 2018 Gold Halo Award winner in the Social Services Category. This is the third time the Call of Duty Endowment has been recognized by the Halo Awards for their efforts in the veteran space.

In 2017, Activision Blizzard released the latest game in the Call of Duty Franchise – Call of Duty ®:WWII. The game developers made an enormous effort to respect the sacrifice and experiences of actual service members in the very foundation of the game, which made it a perfect opportunity to shine a light on the work that the Call of Duty Endowment does to honor today’s veterans’ service in one of the most meaningful ways possible: through helping veterans find high-quality employment.

“We’re so grateful for this recognition,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “Having started 2017 with the goal to deeply integrated our cause with Call of Duty: World War II’s great content, this is incredible validation of a campaign that has helped thousands of veterans find meaningful employment and educated millions of gamers about the Greatest Generation’s sacrifices and accomplishments.”

By holding live gaming events, deploying in-game charity items, engaging celebrities, leveraging partners and vendors, highlighting actual World War II veterans, and expanding its operation to the U.K., the Call of Duty Endowment’s Honoring Veterans Then and Now campaign introduced its mission and World War II history to entirely new audiences and donors, and the campaign raised more than a million dollars to helping veterans find meaningful employment.

“The Halo Awards were created to acknowledge best in class corporate social impact programs. This year’s winners are a fantastic representation of the effective and innovative ways companies and causes can work together to create meaningful business and social returns,” said Engage for Good President David Hessekiel.

The Halo Awards are North America’s highest honor for corporate social initiatives and cause marketing and presented by Engage for Good (formerly Cause Marketing Forum). 2018 marks the 16 th year that Engage for Good will honor businesses and nonprofits with Halos for doing well by doing good.

Awards will be presented to programs judged the best cause marketing campaigns of 2017 at the 16 th Annual Engage for Good conference in Chicago on May 24, 2018.

