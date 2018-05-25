Top Emerging Trends in the Global Specialty Chemicals Market | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018-- latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006260/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global specialty chemicals market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global specialty chemicals market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. APAC dominates the . Factors such as low-cost labor, high production capacities of players, and availability of technical and skilled workforce, especially from countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, are mainly driving the specialty chemicals market in APAC.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the leading vendors consolidating their market positions through M&A as one of the key emerging trends in the global specialty chemicals market:

Leading vendors consolidating their market positions through M&A

The global specialty chemicals market is experiencing a major transition, where global leading players are consolidating their market positions through mergers and acquisitions. During 2016-27, M&A strategies were adopted by players to dominate their competitors and establish a monopoly in the market. This is because of the increased competition from their competitors and reduced profit margins owing to the competitive pricing of the products.

“In 2017, the global specialty chemicals market had witnessed a significant amount of M&A transactions. This shows that players are adopting strategies to establish and further consolidate their brands and expand their geographical reach to sustain in the highly competitive market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global specialty chemicals market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end-users (agrochemicals, construction chemicals, industrial and institutional cleaners, specialty coatings, textile chemicals, adhesive and sealants, polymers and plastic additives, electronic chemicals, surfactants, lubricants and oilfield chemicals, and food additives) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The agrochemicals segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 21% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease nearly 1% by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is polymers and plastic additives, which will account for nearly 15% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global specialty chemicals market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006260/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OTHER MANUFACTURING NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE RETAIL SPECIALTY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 03:17 PM/DISC: 05/24/2018 03:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006260/en