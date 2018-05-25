Comdata Enhances Comchek® Mobile Platform for Business Use

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Comdata Inc., a leader in payment innovation, today announced businesses within the trucking industry can register for Comchek® Mobile to instantly digitize payments for settlement, driver advances, lumpers, repairs and other common over-the-road needs. The update empowers businesses, in addition to individuals, to take advantage of the platform’s speed and simplicity by easily registering and establishing a user profile that matches their legal and business standing.

Comchek Mobile, which digitizes Comdata’s paper Comchek® and Express Code payment offering, was introduced in 2017 to help the trucking industry more conveniently send, receive and use funds related to their driver payments and loads. Using a Comchek Mobile debit card tied to an iOS- or Android-enabled smartphone app, businesses can now instantly send or receive funds from other individuals or businesses within the mobile network.

“From brokers to fleet managers to drivers, Comchek Mobile users have experienced the value of easily and securely receiving funds, managing balances and spending available balances in convenient ways,” said Greg Secord, President of North American Trucking at Comdata. “We’re excited to bring those same benefits to businesses that operate within the trucking industry, which can now easily receive and transfer payments and maintain their valuable business-to-business relationships.”

Once transferred, funds are used via debit card for point-of-sale purchases, ATM withdrawals, bank transfers and discounted fuel and hotels at Comdata Proprietary Network locations. The business user functionality also provides Comchek Mobile users with an easy way to fund drivers. For example, a business owner can receive a settlement payment electronically and distribute it quickly to drivers through Comchek Mobile’s peer-to-peer transfer function. Funds are then available for immediate use.

The Comchek Mobile system offers trucking businesses unparalleled ease, security and transparency. Each mobile app user has a unique username, making it simple for all transactions to be verified and tracked. Notes can conveniently be applied to all transactions, making audits and reporting easy as well. Users can complete the business registration process in minutes from within the Comchek Mobile app.

To register, a user simply downloads the Comchek Mobile app and enters business-specific details on behalf of their company. Upon approval, a Comchek Mobile Comdata card is issued with the business name embossed on the card. For more information about Comchek Mobile, visit www.comdata.com/comchekmobile.

