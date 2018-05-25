Venezuela's President Maduro takes oath as president-elect

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures to members of the Constituent Assembly during a ceremony to recognize him as the winner of the president
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in as Venezuela's president-elect, months before he's due to formally take the oath of office next year for a second term.
Thursday's ceremony came at a session of the pro-government constitutional assembly that has largely taken over powers of the opposition-led legislature.
The inauguration-like pomp left many confused because Maduro's next term won't begin until Jan. 10.
Electoral authorities have certified a landslide victory for the socialist leader in Sunday's vote. But his closest rival and many foreign nations say the vote was illegitimate. It prompted additional economic sanctions by the United States and the promise of diplomatic and financial responses by a dozen Latin American nations.