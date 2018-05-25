Construction company rewards students with new bikes

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado-based construction company bought bicycles for every student at an elementary school who missed two or fewer days this past school year.

The Greeley Tribune reports Roche Constructors on Wednesday presented 88 students at Madison Elementary School in Greeley with new bikes.

The students came up one-by-one inside the school's gymnasium to retrieve their bikes, each of which had a fake license plate with a kid's name on it.

Many of the kids were getting their own bike for the first time. The Tribune says 82 percent of the students at the school qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

Bikes hung all year in the school's cafeteria along with the criteria students had to meet to get one.

Volunteers fitted each student with a helmet.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com