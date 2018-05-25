Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Maxis™ today announced that The Sims™ 4 Seasons* Expansion Pack is coming to PC and Mac on June 22 nd. The expansion pack will bring four vibrant seasons with holidays, weather, and family activities to provide entertaining ways for players and their Sims to experience the dynamically changing weather. In Winter, bundle up to build a snowman and create snow angels, or impress the crowd by performing cool tricks down at the ice-skating rink. In Spring, toss on a raincoat to splash around in a spring puddle, or explore the outdoors and earn badges as a scout. Families can stay cool in the Summer heat with a new kiddie pool. In Fall, harvest honey, play in the leaves, or make homemade holiday crafts with child Sims. Enjoy all the fun that comes with experiencing the elements in The Sims 4Seasons.

“With a vast variety of weather elements that empower the ways players can play with life, The Sims 4Seasons will allow players to use their Sims to tell relatable stories like those they’ve experienced in real life. The ever-changing weather will transform worlds in unique ways by impacting gameplay choices, Sim’s relationships, and Sim’s daily life, while also delivering new challenges,” said Grant Rodiek, Producer. “Our team has worked hard to bring this highly-requested expansion to the game, and The Sims 4 Seasons adds more dimension to The Sims universe than ever before.”

In addition, The Sims 4Seasons adds a slew of new, festive holidays to bring Sims together to celebrate with their friends and family. Help Sims get in the holiday spirit with new decor as they count down the calendar days to prepare for and celebrate heartfelt traditions. Sims can ring in the new year with a kiss at midnight or enjoy a romantic date on Love Day. Food and family become one with a bountiful feast at the Harvest Fest, and holidays bring even more joy when Sims exchange presents or receive a surprise visit from Father Winter during Winterfest. Players can even create custom holidays and choose how their Sims celebrate their own traditions.

Lastly, players can grow their Sims’ green thumb by advancing their gardening career. New gardening career activities include crafting beautiful flower arrangements as a floral designer and making deliveries around town. For the more science-savvy Sims, explore the botanist career path where Sims can analyze plants, write down their scientific research to share their groundbreaking discoveries, and earn special grants. Players can also advance their Sim’s blossoming talents to unlock new outfits and handy objects.

The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion Pack is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information and to pre-order The Sims 4 Seasons, please visit www.TheSims.com.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS™ 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY.

