England vs Pakistan 1st Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday on the first day of the first test between England and Pakistan at Lord's:

England 1st Innings

Alastair Cook b Amir 70

Mark Stoneman b Abbas 4

Joe Root c Ahmed b Ali 4

Dawid Malan c Ahmed b Ali 6

Jonny Bairstow b Ashraf 27

Ben Stokes lbw b Abbas 38

Jos Buttler c Shafiq b Ali 14

Dom Bess c Shafiq b Abbas 5

Mark Wood c Amir b Ali 7

Stuart Broad lbw b Abbas 0

James Anderson not out 0

Extras: (1b, 6lb, 1nb 1w) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 184

Overs: 58.2

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-33, 3-43, 4-100, 5-149, 6-168, 7-168, 8-180, 9-180, 10-184.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 14-3-41-1, Mohammad Abbas 14-7-23-4, Hasan Ali 15.2-2-51-4, Faheem Ashraf 9-2-28-1, Shadab Khan 6-0-34-0.

Pakistan 1st Innings

Azhar Ali not out 18

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 4

Haris Sohail not out 21

Extras: (7lb) 7

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 50

Overs: 23

Still to bat: Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas.

Fall of wickets: 1-12

Bowling: James Anderson 5-2-11-0, Stuart Broad 7-4-10-1, Mark Wood 6-3-9-0, Ben Stokes 4-1-9-0, Dom Bess 1-0-4-0.

Toss: England

Umpires: Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.