England vs Pakistan 1st Test Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Thursday on the first day of the first test between England and Pakistan at Lord's:
|England 1st Innings
Alastair Cook b Amir 70
Mark Stoneman b Abbas 4
Joe Root c Ahmed b Ali 4
Dawid Malan c Ahmed b Ali 6
Jonny Bairstow b Ashraf 27
Ben Stokes lbw b Abbas 38
Jos Buttler c Shafiq b Ali 14
Dom Bess c Shafiq b Abbas 5
Mark Wood c Amir b Ali 7
Stuart Broad lbw b Abbas 0
James Anderson not out 0
Extras: (1b, 6lb, 1nb 1w) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 184
Overs: 58.2
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-33, 3-43, 4-100, 5-149, 6-168, 7-168, 8-180, 9-180, 10-184.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 14-3-41-1, Mohammad Abbas 14-7-23-4, Hasan Ali 15.2-2-51-4, Faheem Ashraf 9-2-28-1, Shadab Khan 6-0-34-0.
|Pakistan 1st Innings
Azhar Ali not out 18
Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 4
Haris Sohail not out 21
Extras: (7lb) 7
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 50
Overs: 23
Still to bat: Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas.
Fall of wickets: 1-12
Bowling: James Anderson 5-2-11-0, Stuart Broad 7-4-10-1, Mark Wood 6-3-9-0, Ben Stokes 4-1-9-0, Dom Bess 1-0-4-0.
Toss: England
Umpires: Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.