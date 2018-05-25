Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, May 28

U.S. stock and bond market is closed for Memorial Day.

TUESDAY, May 29

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for March and the first quarter, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for May, 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, May 30

WASHINGTON — Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in May, 8:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY, May 31

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for April, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for April, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, June 1

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for May, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for May, 10 a.m. Commerce Department releases construction spending for April, 10 a.m.

DETROIT — Automakers release vehicle sales for May.