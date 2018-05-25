M17 Entertainment and Avex Partner to Discover Japan’s Next Generation Star

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--M17 Entertainment Limited (“M17 Entertainment”), operator of the largest live streaming platform for developed Asian markets, and Avex Inc., Japan’s leading entertainment production company, have announced a partnership to audition and find Japan’s next generation star.

M17 Entertainment’s live streaming platform 17 Live will hold a competition from May 27 to June 23 to discover top talent on the platform. The top streamer, or “Liver,” in Japan will win a special scholarship to attend the Avex Artist Academy, which serves as a key training ground and center for discovering and developing new artists in Japan. The competition winner will have free access to top rated vocal and dance lessons provided by Avex Artist Academy advisors and artists, compete in skills competitions and will perform in a future Avex event.

In a press event to announce the competition, Livers “Shipitan” and “Rio” from 17 Live appeared alongside celebrity guest DJ KOO, leader of Japanese pop group TRF. During the event, DJ KOO conducted a live streaming chat with his fans and showed off his DJ skills. DJ KOO also viewed and participated in live stream sessions with Shipitan and Rio and commented on the interaction offered by the live streaming format: “I love how each Liver would react to my likes and comments. I found the interaction and platform so addicting. Live streaming allows us to engage directly with fans and let our real selves out.”

About M17 Entertainment Limited

M17 Entertainment’s mission is to empower artists. M17 Entertainment’s interactive entertainment platform includes 17 Media, the largest live streaming platform by revenue in Developed Asia with a market share of 19.2% in the first quarter of 2018, according to Frost & Sullivan. 17 Media seeks to bring its users closer to their favorite artists by enabling users to interact and socialize with artists directly from their mobile devices. Launched in Taiwan in July 2015, 17 Media had 33.3 million registered users as of March 31, 2018. M17 Entertainment also operates Paktor, which was launched in Singapore in 2013, and Goodnight, which are its main dating applications. M17 Entertainment is a tech-enabled entertainment company led by veteran media and entertainment executives. Its co-founders and core management team have over 20 years of combined experience managing top artists and producing high quality music and video content in Asia, as well as operating social and interactive entertainment platforms in Asia and globally.

