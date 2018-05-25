Facebook won't pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook says it will not compensate users in the scandal over the misuse of their personal data by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The company made the statement Thursday in a list of written replies to questions by European Union lawmakers. The answers were promised after testimony earlier this week by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Brussels had left EU lawmakers frustrated about a lack of responses.

Cambridge Analytica used the data of millions of Facebook users to target ads during political campaigns, including the U.S. presidential vote.

EU lawmakers said that would make Facebook liable for compensation toward EU users.

Facebook said that was a "breach of trust," but no bank account details had been shared. And it said there was no evidence EU user data had been involved.