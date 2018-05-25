Gucci moves next show to Paris in one-off homage

MILAN (AP) — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will pay homage to France by showing his next spring-summer collection in Paris, instead of its usual home in Milan.

Gucci said Thursday that the September show is the final in a three-part tribute to France, starting with an ad campaign recreating the 1968 student protests in Paris and followed by next week's cruise collection preview in Arles, France, site of an ancient Roman promenade.

The Italian fashion house owned by the French conglomerate Kering said that the spring-summer 2019 Paris preview would be a one-off, and that Gucci was planning a special event during the September Milan previews.

CEO Marco Bizzari said the Paris show will be held on Sept. 24, "the transition day between Milan and Paris fashion weeks," to avoid affecting schedules.