  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Missing Mexican woman's body found in Utah canyon

By BRADY McCOMBS and LINDSAY WHITEHURST , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/25 00:16

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Elizabeth Smart holding a photo of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conference, in Sandy,

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Edward Smart holding a photo of missing student Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conferen

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, shows missing student Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado's parents Libertad Edith Salgado and Julio Cesar Lagun

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — Utah police say they've found the body of a woman who disappeared on her way home from English class three years ago shortly after she moved from Mexico.

Authorities said Thursday that Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado's death is being investigated as a homicide after her skeletal remains were found in a canyon several miles (kilometers) from where she was last seen.

The 26-year-old Salgado was last seen in 2015 leaving class to walk home in Provo, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. She never made it.

She was from Chiapas, Mexico and moved to Provo about a month before her disappearance to study English shortly after finishing a Mormon mission in Mexico.