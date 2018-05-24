Kosovo court imprisons 2 over illegal organ harvesting

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has imprisoned two ethnic Albanians in an organ harvesting case.

The Pristina court on Thursday sentenced former urologist Lutfi Dervishi to seven-and-a-half years and a fine of 8,000 euros ($9,400). He cannot exercise his profession for two years after his prison term ends.

Another person, Sokol Hajdini, was sentenced to one year in prison. Hajdini's role was not immediately clear.

International prosecutors in Kosovo have said the Medicus clinic managed by Dervishi is believed to have carried out at least 23 kidney transplants in 2008 for which buyers, many from Israel, paid 80,000-100,000 euros.