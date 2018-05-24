Tina Fey makes surprise visit to her former high school

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Actress and comedian Tina Fey has made a surprise visit to her former Pennsylvania high school.

District officials say Fey stopped by Upper Darby High School in Upper Darby Wednesday to film a promotional video for her Broadway musical "Mean Girls."

Fey graduated from Upper Darby in 1988, and she previously said her time there loosely inspired the 2004 "Mean Girls" film.

The district welcomed the actress in a Facebook post, saying "Once a Royal, Always a Royal."

Fey spoke with students who had seen the musical during her visit, and she was serenaded by the school's Encore Singers. Fey called the singing, "beautiful."

"Mean Girls" has received 12 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

The awards will be given out in June.