UN adopts measure linking conflict to hunger and starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution that for the first time recognizes the link between conflict and hunger and condemns the use of starvation as a method of warfare.

The resolution adopted Thursday calls on all parties to conflict to comply with international humanitarian law that bans attacks on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure including farms, markets, water systems and other essential items to produce and transport food.

The U.N. World Food Program reported in March that 108 to 124 million people in conflict situations suffer from severe malnutrition.

The Netherlands deputy ambassador Lise Gregoire Van Haaren told the council the resolution was "a landmark text" and a "significant step toward making the use of starvation as a method of warfare a crime of the past."