Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Hilton Garden Inn, the award-winning, global, upscale brand from Hilton (NYSE: HLT), and Food Network have launched a nationwide vote to determine the most delicious new items to be featured on the hotel brand’s on-trend dining menu. Hilton Garden Inn is calling upon foodies, fans and fellow travelers to vote on 11 specially created contenders in the categories of small plates, handcrafted cocktails and sweet treats. And after all the ballots are cast, the most popular selections in each category will be added to the menu.

The campaign kicked off Wednesday evening on Summer Squad Live, a Food Network Facebook Live event starring celebrity chef Dan Churchill, host of Genius Kitchen’s Feast with Friends. From Hilton Garden Inn New York/Manhattan-Midtown East, Chef Churchill revealed a few of the tempting offerings vying for a place on the menu.

“I enjoyed making and sampling a few of the savory new menu items created by Hilton Garden Inn on Summer Squad Live,” said Churchill. “When you’re traveling, it’s nice to know you can wind down at your hotel with a refreshing beverage, an appetizing small plate, or a delicious sweet. I’ve picked my favorites and can’t wait to see what the voters choose.”

Later this summer, award-winning actress, director and author, Judy Greer, will join Chef Churchill to announce the winning menu items.

“Through the “Sophisticated Bites” program, we’re tapping fans, travelers and a savvy audience of foodies to help us continue to delight guests with delicious, fun and inventive menu items they will want to enjoy again and again,” said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. “We are committed to offering guests the simple things that matter, and what better way to give our guests what they want than to let them decide?”

Those who cast a vote at www.foodnetwork.com/sophisticatedbites will automatically be entered in the “Sophisticated Bites” Sweepstakes – with three Grand Prize winners chosen at random for a free, seven-night stay at any one of Hilton Garden Inn's more than 775 global locations. Voting is open May 23, 2018 through June 4, 2018, and consumers may vote once each day. Please see the website to vote, and for official rules and regulations.

The selection of delectable dishes and cocktails on the ballot include:

Small Plates

Deviled Egg Toast : Deviled egg spread, crushed hard-boiled egg, everything seasoning, dill and smoked paprika on toasted whole-grain artisan bread Sticky Finger Ribs : Low and slow baby back ribs, whiskey-soy barbecue sauce, crispy onion and scallions Chipotle BLT Flatbread : Chipotle red sauce, Applewood bacon, fresh tomato and zesty-ranch dressed romaine atop Hilton Garden Inn’s signature flatbread Korean BBQ Bao Tacos : Bulgogi beef ribeye, kimchi, cilantro, chili-garlic sauce in steamed bao buns

Handcrafted Cocktails *

Minty Mule : Grey Goose Vodka, lime juice, mint leaves and ginger ale Colada Shiver : Cruzan Aged Light Rum, lime juice, piña colada mix, topped with club soda Cherry Blossom: Hornitos Reposado Tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice and grenadine Bittersweet Rum & Coke : Cruzan Light Rum, lime juice, aromatic bitters and Mexican Coke

Sweets

Mason Jar Chocolate Fudge Cake : Layers of rich chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce Berry Cobbler : Seasonal berries and cobbler crust topped with vanilla bean whipped cream Skillet Everything Cookie : Chocolate chunks, pretzels, toasted peanuts and butterscotch chips served with vanilla ice cream

The nationwide call for consumers to help select new menu items is part of Hilton Garden Inn’s ongoing commitment to cater to the evolving needs of today’s modern traveler. As part of a comprehensive brand refresh, which rolled out globally in 2017, Hilton Garden Inn focused heavily on dining updates as well as new hotel prototypes for each region of the world and brand culture enhancements. As the food and beverage leader in the upscale hotel category for more than a decade, Hilton Garden Inn is meeting guests’ changing dining preferences with healthier and more on-trend menu choices, premium varietal wines, national and local craft beers, handcrafted cocktails and small plates.

All Hilton Garden Inn hotels are part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with Amazon Shop with Points.

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, please visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com; and for details about Sophisticated Bites with Food Network, please visit www.foodnetwork.com/sophisticatedbites.

*Service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age.

