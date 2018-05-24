Hostess Brands Expands Limited Time Offering of Patriotic Treats

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--This summer, Hostess Brands, LLC is bringing back a limited run of patriotic treats, just in time for Memorial Day. Hostess ® Red, White & Blue Twinkies ® and Hostess ® Star Spangled CupCakes are returning with the addition of Hostess ® Strawberry Donettes ® and Hostess ® Star Spangled Ding Dongs ®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005857/en/

Hostess® Introduces Star Spangled Ding Dongs®

“Hostess is an iconic American brand,” said Keith Peterfeso, Brand Director for All Day Snacking, Hostess Brands, LLC. “We are proud to celebrate summer and Americana by expanding our patriotic line of ‘Red, White & Blue’ treats.”

Red, White & Blue Twinkies ®, Star Spangled CupCakes, and Star Spangled Ding Dongs ® are festive takes on the beloved classic treats, bursting with flavor and decorated with patriotic sprinkles, frosting and coloring. Strawberry Donettes ® come in a red coloring with a rich strawberry flavor. All these treats are baked in the USA and are now available in grocery stores nationwide through Independence Day or when they sell out.

For more information about Hostess ® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005857/en/

CONTACT: LAK Public Relations, Inc.

Marie Espinel, 212-575-4545

mespinel@lakpr.com

or

Katie Lewis, 212-575-4545

klewis@lakpr.com

or

Hannah Arnold, 212-575-4545

harnold@lakpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: Hostess Brands, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 10:36 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 10:36 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005857/en