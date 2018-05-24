California Life Sciences Association Honors Congressmen Ami Bera, Raul Ruiz and Erik Paulsen

WASHINGTON & SACRAMENTO, Calif. & PALM DESERT, Calif. & EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California’s life sciences sector, announced today that it recognized three Members of Congress – California’s Ami Bera, M.D. (D-CA-7), and Raul Ruiz, M.D. (D-CA-36) and Minnesota’s Erik Paulsen (R-MN-3) – as bipartisan recipients of CLSA’s 2018 Visionary Awards for their leadership in promoting thoughtful public policies to advance biomedical research, investment and innovation.

Congressman Bera, Congressman Ruiz and Congressman Paulsen each received the 2018 Visionary Award presented by CLSA President & CEO Sara Radcliffe at CLSA’s Spring Visionary Awards Program at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., May 23. The program was attended by nearly 150 leaders in the health, life sciences, public policy and patient, provider and research advocacy communities.

“Congressmen Ami Bera, Raul Ruiz and Erik Paulsen have distinguished themselves as dedicated advocates for biomedical research and development,” said Sara Radcliffe, CLSA President & CEO. “As the voice representing California’s life sciences innovators, we are proud to recognize these legislative champions with CLSA’s 2018 Visionary Award for their efforts to advance sound public policy that supports the biomedical ecosystem, which employs nearly 300,000 Californians in pursuit of new medicines and technologies for patients in need around the world.”

Congressman Ami Bera, M.D. (D-CA-7): “Thank you to the California Life Sciences Association for the 2018 Visionary Award. As a doctor, I know the life sciences community has developed groundbreaking treatments that not only advance health care, but are critical for giving hope to patients and families. It’s an honor to be recognized today and I will continue to advocate for robust investment in research and support the next generation of scientists as they pursue medical breakthroughs.”

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (D-CA-36): “As a physician, my mission is to improve health equity and access to relieve suffering and improve lives. Research and innovations in the life sciences help improve and save lives every day. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, I will continue to support research and investments that help ensure all patients have access to the safe and proven therapies, cures, and treatments that work best for them. Partners like the California Life Sciences Association are vital to accomplishing this goal, and I am honored to receive the 2018 Visionary Award.”

Congressman Erik Paulsen (R-MN-3): “I feel honored to receive CLSA’s Visionary Award. I am passionate about supporting life sciences in my home state of Minnesota, in California, and in other regions across the country. I know how critical it is to support the important work of this sector and am proud to work with my colleagues to advocate for policies that foster innovation and investment in the industry, such as repealing the medical device excise tax, protecting the Orphan Drug Tax Credit, and bolstering the National Institutes of Health. CLSA is a great partner in these efforts, particularly through our work together along with bipartisan members of the House Medical Technology Caucus.”

Recipients of CLSA’s Visionary Award are chosen for leadership in promoting thoughtful public policies to advance biomedical research, investment and innovation. Past award recipients include: House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), Representatives Anna G. Eshoo (D-Silicon Valley), Tony Cárdenas (D-San Fernando Valley), Scott Peters (D-San Diego), Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), Fred Upton (R-Mich.), David Valadao (R-Hanford), Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) and others.

About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

