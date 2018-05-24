The Latest: Trump to Kim: Don't hesitate to call or write me

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump canceling planned summit with North Korea(all times local):

10:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says North Korea's leader should not "hesitate to call me or write" if he changes his mind about their now-canceled summit.

Trump announced Thursday that he had canceled a summit planned with Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

Trump released a letter to Kim saying his decision was based on "the tremendous anger and open hostility" in Kim's most recent statement. Trump did not explain what triggered his decision.

But in a statement, the North Korean government had referred to Vice President Mike Pence as a "political dummy" and said it is just as ready to meet in a nuclear confrontation as at the negotiating table.

But Trump tells Kim "please do not hesitate to call me or write" should he change his mind about a one-on-one meeting.

___

10 a.m.

___

9:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.

Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."