'You'll Never Walk Alone' is a hit from Broadway to Kiev

"You'll Never Walk Alone" will be a hit this weekend from Broadway to Kiev.

Written by Rodgers and Hammerstein for the 1945 show "Carousel," the ballad was adopted by Liverpool fans after a 1963 cover version by Gerry and the Pacemakers became a No. 1 single in Britain.

A full-throated sing-a-long by soccer supporters will be heard at Saturday's Champions League final in Ukraine between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

On the same day, Renee Fleming will sing it in the Tony Award-nominated revival of "Carousel" in New York.

Gerry Marsden decided to record a cover version after seeing the movie of "Carousel" at a theater when he stayed after a Laurel and Hardy film because it was raining.