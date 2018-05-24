ELMO Perfects Portable Presenting With Its Newest Document Camera

PLAINVIEW, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--ELMO USA Corp., a global leader in education technology for over 45 years, adds the NEW MX-P Visual Presenter to their lineup. The MX-P is the latest in ELMO’s 4K Portable MX series of document cameras and delivers the smoothest true-to-life, high quality image with no delay. It is the first document camera on the market capable of 16x digital zoom at 4K resolution, capturing true 4K at 30fps or full HD at 60fps. With an output terminal offering HDMI, RGB, and USB Super Speed 3.0, MX-P seamlessly connects to a wide array of devices. The MX-P has a lightweight and foldable body, and its easy setup make MX-P the perfect solution for presentations on the go.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005005/en/

ELMO introduces the MX-P Visual Presenter, the latest in their MX line of 4K portable document cameras (Photo: Business Wire)

4K Resolution – The MX-P is the first camera on the market to offer 16x digital zoom at 4K resolution, capturing video in True 4K at 30fps or Full HD at 60fps without any loss of quality.

Multiple Outputs – MX-P comes with Super Speed USB 3.0, HDMI, and RGB/VGA outputs to connect seamlessly to a wide variety of devices.

Flexible Structure – The camera’s flexible structure allows it to be angled in any position need so you can capture images and record videos however you want.

Portable – The MX-P only weighs 1.2lbs and is 1” thick when fully folded, making it perfect to take with you for on-the-go presentations.

MX Writing Board - Pair the MX-P with ELMO’s MX Writing Board for dry marker surface during presentations. Specially designed for the MX series of ELMO document cameras, the Writing Board has a unique matte surface reduces camera glare and is easy to erase.

The MX-P Visual Presenter will be available Summer 2018. For more information on the MX-P Visual Presenter, please visit our website at www.elmousa.com. You can also follow us on social media for additional updates:

http://www.twitter.com/ELMO_USA

http://www.facebook.com/ELMOClassrooms

https://www.youtube.com/c/ELMO_USA

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005005/en/

CONTACT: ELMO USA Corp.

Aimee Rakowski, 516-501-1400

arakowski@elmousa.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION PRIMARY/SECONDARY UNIVERSITY CONTINUING OTHER EDUCATION ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS AUDIO/VIDEO TRAINING MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: ELMO USA Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 10:15 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 10:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005005/en