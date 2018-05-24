Hcareers is Acquired by Virgil Holdings, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Virgil Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it has acquired Hcareers, the premier North American recruiting brand and platform in the hospitality sector, from DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX). The investment serves as a growth engine to expand Hcareers’ capabilities as the next-generation career navigation, development and recruiting platform in the hospitality and restaurant industry. Funding was led by Genesis Park, a Houston-based private equity firm.

“Today’s job seekers want more than a job posting. They are seeking a personalized career navigation experience that provides visibility into a career path that will land them their dream job,” said Ron Mitchell, CEO of Virgil. “At the same time, employers need more dynamic candidate search and engagement tools that deliver the candidates they need and reduce time to hire.”

Virgil’s proprietary technology solves these needs by creating greater transparency into the career navigation process. Through this technology, job seekers are able to gain an understanding of how their skills match to careers they desire based on competency scores, and recruiters are able to communicate the talents they are looking for and find candidates that have demonstrated those qualifications. These capabilities will be available to Hcareers clients later this year.

“Nearly every major hotel brand depends on Hcareers to fill hospitality positions as it has the largest hospitality talent pool in North America,” said Peter Shaper, founding partner of Genesis Park. “Given today’s competitive market for talent, we are excited to invest in a platform that will give employers innovative options to get the talent they need. We look forward to continuing to serve the hospitality industry and to be the destination of choice for hospitality professionals.”

About Virgil Holdings, Inc.

Virgil Holdings Inc. owns and operates Virgil Careers, a career navigation and recruiting platform that utilizes proprietary machine learning algorithms and micro-assessments to match job seekers to the perfect career path, employment opportunity and developmental resources. Virgil automatically generates a competency-based profile that enables corporate recruiters to quickly identify and contact the right candidates for their open roles. Through a SaaS model, Virgil serves a diverse customer base including individual job seekers, corporate recruiters, job boards, higher education, trade associations, workforce agencies and nonprofits. For more information, visit www.virgilcareers.com.

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based lower middle market buyout firm founded in 1999 that focuses on investments in the Southern U.S. The firm is actively involved in portfolio companies and places a strong emphasis on solving operational problems and professionalizing management and systems. The Genesis Park partners have worked together for more than 17 years investing and building businesses in information technology, software, energy services, telecommunications, financial and healthcare industries. The team’s deep Texas roots, operating experience and extensive network gives it unique advantages to bring to portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.genesis-park.com.

