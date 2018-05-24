Strategic Insights to Enter International Markets: a Market Entry Engagement for an Orthodontic Appliances Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry strategy study on the orthodontic appliances manufacturing market. The client, a leading orthodontic appliances manufacturer, wanted to find and gauge the right market entry strategy.

According to the orthodontic appliances manufacturing experts at Infiniti, “The fixed braces segment will account for the highest market share in the global orthodontic appliance market.”

The global orthodontic appliances manufacturing sector is growing at a stable pace. The growth contributors responsible for this are factors like rising number of patients with tooth loss, malocclusions, tooth decay, and jaw diseases. Also, other factors such as the rising demand for orthodontic treatment among teenagers, technological progressions in the field of orthodontics, and the rise in disposable income in emerging economies will contribute to the growth of the orthodontic appliances market.

The market entry strategy offered by Infiniti helped the client to devise effective, low-cost market entry strategies to drive profitability. The client was also able to identify future growth areas by drawing conclusions on geographic preferences and market opportunities.

This market entry strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market entry strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

