Key Semiconductor Industry Trends | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the key semiconductor industry trends.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005772/en/

Top Trends in the Semiconductor Industry To Watch Out For This Year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Major players in the semiconductor industry like Intel are capitalizing billions of dollars in R&D programs every year to come up with more powerful chips that can influence the next generation of consumer electronics. Additionally, with the rise of IoT, AI, big data, and machine learning, its high time the semiconductor industry raises its innovation game. With so much happening in the semiconductor industry, Infiniti has listed the key semiconductor industry trends in this blog.

“The semiconductor industry is closer to the deployment of the 5G technology than ever ,” says an industry expert from .

To know more about the scope of our research,

Key semiconductor industry trends:

Rise of artificial intelligence: AI is viewed as a source of differentiation from their competition by businesses. The next generation of AI is set to be combined with self-driving cars, surgical robots, autonomous drones, and smartphones. As a result, semiconductor companies are competing to meet the demands that arise from such inventions. Semiconductor chips consume a huge amount of power to do such AI intensive tasks. Graphics chips, which were initially developed for gaming are now being used for machine learning. Organizations have also gone as far as developing custom chips particularly for machine learning and AI. Going smaller but stronger: In 2017, Intel announced that they would be working on 10nm chips. This new chip is set to deliver 2.7x improvement in transistor density compared to existing 14nm chips. But, Intel is not alone in this competition for the 10nm chips. Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) also have ambitious plans to shift to a 7nm node, which could compete with Intel’s 10nm node in the power front. Though, such a battle would only be helpful to the consumers as they can get their hands on influential gadgets. To know more about this engagement, Using analytics to optimize semiconductor processes: It is known that a majority of semiconductor development projects are not competent enough to meet their early production schedules. Fabrication plants often overrate their skill to handle composite tasks or misjudge the time essential to complete the work. Analytics can help remove this guesswork of approximating project completion date along with manpower needs. The use of analytics can offer insights into equipment health to get maximum performance out of it. Also, analytics can help forecast course failure in the production step and curtail significant losses in the early stage of production. , to know more about the key semiconductor industry trends

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the key semiconductor industry trends.

View the complete list of the key semiconductor industry trends:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005772/en/

CONTACT: Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO TELECOMMUNICATIONS NANOTECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY PHOTOGRAPHY SATELLITE SECURITY SEMICONDUCTOR MOBILE/WIRELESS VOIP

SOURCE: Infiniti Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 09:48 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 09:48 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005772/en